WORLD NEWS – UN Secretary General demands international law should to be followed for Palestine

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with European leaders at the EU Summit on Thursday and drew comparisons between Ukraine and Palestine and urged that the same adherence to international law should be upheld with Gazans. The EU remains divided as some states fully support Israel’s actions, while others are calling for sanctions against the country.

“The basic principle of international humanitarian law is the protection of civilians,” said Guterres. “We must stick to principles in Ukraine as in Gaza without double standards.”





