POLITICS NEWS – Republican Larry Hogan leads the Maryland U.S. Senate race

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former Maryland Governor Republican Larry Hogan is leading the current race for the Maryland U.S. Senate. Hogan is leading Democratic candidates Angela Alsobrooks and David Trone by double digits. It has been 37 years since Maryland has had a Republican U.S. senator.

“I am always humbled by the support of Marylanders, but make no mistake, we are the underdogs in this race,” said Hogan in response to the polling reports. “The partisan politicians in Washington will do anything they can to stop us. Washington is dangerously broken. We need your help to fix broken politics and send a message to Washington that will be heard loud and clear across the country.”





