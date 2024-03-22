WORLD NEWS – Kate Middleton announces a cancer diagnosis, is undergoing chemotherapy

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” said Catherine. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”