WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Biden announces cancellation of student loans for 77,000 public service workers

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that they are canceling student loans for 77,000 public service workers. Those selected for student loan forgiveness will receive an email from President Biden congratulating them.

“The Biden-Harris Administration announced today the approval of $5.8 billion in additional student loan debt relief for 77,000 borrowers,” stated a press release from the U.S. Department of Education. “This action builds on President Biden and his Administration’s efforts to provide debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible.”





