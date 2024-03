Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality health alert as wildfires continue to burn throughout the state. Hundreds of acres at Shenandoah National Park have also been affected by the fires.

“There are numerous wildfires in the Shenandoah Valley and surrounding areas,” said the Baltimore-Washington National Weather Service on social media. “If you are smelling smoke outdoors, those fires are the likely source.”