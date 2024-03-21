NATIONAL NEWS – Pig kidney successfully transplanted into into a man

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Richard Slayman, 62, made history on Saturday as being the first living person to receive a kidney from a pig. The surgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital completed the surgery on Saturday. Slayman had been on dialysis for kidney failure prior to the operation.

“It really is a groundbreaking milestone,” said Slayman’s nephrologist, Dr. Winfred Williams. “Should the kidney continue to work well and this is a success, I think it represents a breakthrough in a number of different areas.”





