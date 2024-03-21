Trending
WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $2 million to DC nonprofit

By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Wash DC News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Amazon co-founder and billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $2 million to District nonprofit, Spark the Journey, as a part of her pledge to give away the majority of her wealth. Spark the Journey is a youth mentorship organization that helps young adults enter college or the workforce. 

“This donation is really transformational for us,” said Spark executive director Brandon White. “To some extent, I think we feel a bit like we’re walking in a dream. But day by day, things become a little more concrete.”



