WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $2 million to DC nonprofit

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Amazon co-founder and billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $2 million to District nonprofit, Spark the Journey, as a part of her pledge to give away the majority of her wealth. Spark the Journey is a youth mentorship organization that helps young adults enter college or the workforce.

“This donation is really transformational for us,” said Spark executive director Brandon White. “To some extent, I think we feel a bit like we’re walking in a dream. But day by day, things become a little more concrete.”





