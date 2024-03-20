VIRGINIA NEWS – 4 Northern Virginia Jersey Mikes cited for violating child labor laws

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

U.S. Department of Labor investigations have found that four Northern Virginia Jersey Mike’s violated child labor laws by employing more than a dozen employees under the age of 16 years old. The locations in Ashburn, South Riding, Sterling, and Springfield had minors operating hazardous equipment.

Jersey Mike’s franchise operate, JM Burke LLC, paid $108,161 in civil money penalties. “Employers who hire minors are legally and ethically obligated to comply with child labor standards that protect young people from harm,” said U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division District Director Nicholas Fiorello in a statement. “In addition to keeping them safe, employers must schedule young workers for times that allow for their education to remain the priority.”





