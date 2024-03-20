WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Ireland Prime Minister compares Irish Potato Famine to starvation in Gaza during White House visit

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The White House hosted Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Varadkar drew parallels between the Irish Potato Famine and the current starvation in Palestine.

“Mr. President, as you know, the Irish people are deeply troubled about the catastrophe that’s … unfolding before our eyes in Gaza,” said Varadkar. “And when I travel the world, leaders often ask me why the Irish have such empathy for the Palestinian people. And the answer is simple: We see our history in their eyes — a story of displacement, of dispossession and national identity questioned and denied, forced emigration, discrimination, and now hunger.”





