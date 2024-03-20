SPORTS NEWS -Former Washington Capitals player Chris Simon dies at age 52 with CTE condition

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former Washington Capitals enforcer Chris Simon died on Monday at age 52. He was a one-time Stanley Cup champion with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996. Simon died by suicide. “The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand, that Chris struggled immensely from CTE which unfortunately resulted in his death,” shared his family in a statement provided by Simon’s former agent, Paul Theofanous.

“The Washington Capitals are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chris Simon,” said the Capitals in a statement. “Chris was a fixture in Washington for parts of seven seasons and was an integral member of the 1998 team that reached the first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history. Our entire organization extends our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”





