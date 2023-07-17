WORLD NEWS— Russian general Ivan Popov suddenly dismissed after accusations made against defense ministry

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Ivan Popov, a senior-ranking Russian general in Ukraine, states that he was suddenly dismissed from his command after accusing Moscow’s Defense Ministry leadership of betraying troops. General Popov said he raised questions about “the lack of counter-battery combat, the absence of artillery reconnaissance stations, and the mass deaths and injuries of our brothers from enemy artillery.” According to analysts, the dismissal of a high ranking officer over a dispute regarding Russian campaign conduct is highly unprecedented.