MARYLAND NEWS— Paleontologists at Maryland’s Dinosaur Park uncover rare dinosaur fossils

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Paleontologists at Maryland’s Dinosaur Park discovered what they call a “bone bed” with rare dinosaur fossils and the largest theropod fossil in eastern North America. According to Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation, this was the first bone bed found in Maryland since 1887. JP Hodnett, a paleontologist at Dinosaur Park, hypothesized that this fossil belonged to an Acrocanthosaurus, the largest theropod in the Early Cretaceous period, estimated to be about 38 feet long. Hodnett stated that “finding a bonebed like this is a dream for many paleontologists as they can offer a wealth of information on the ancient environments that preserved the fossils and on the extinct animals.”