METRO EVENTS – 2023 (Video) Silver Spring Arts and Crafts Summer Festival

By Nina Glick, Photojournalist

Photos and video by Nina Glick and the DC Spotlight Newspaper

The annual Silver Spring Arts and Crafts Summer Festival took place this Sunday, July 9th at Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. Food trucks serving ice cream, snow cones, and cupcakes accompanied the plaza of booths selling jewelry, art, bath and body products, clothes, and accessories. Two of these businesses were The Creative Rani, which provides eco-friendly polymer clay jewelry, and RosAzteca Moda Boutique, which sells hand-crafted jewelry, clothing, bags, and hats from Mexico and Guatemala.

