VIRGINIA NEWS— Virginia corrections officer pleads guilty to the alleged violations of inmates rights, resulting in death

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

A Virginia federal prison employee has pleaded guilty to allegedly violating an inmate’s civil rights. The inmate, an unnamed 47-year-old man, reportedly had a medical emergency, which was left untreated. Lieutenant Michael Anderson, who was working as a correctional officer, was apparently approached and informed of that medical emergency. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice states that the inmate “laid on the ground, dead or dying, for over an hour and a half before any correctional or medical staff entered his cell. By the time correctional and medical staff entered the cell, life saving efforts failed” and the inmate was pronounced dead. Anderson’s sentencing is scheduled for November 28, and he faces a potential maximum penalty of life in prison.