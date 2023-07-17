NATIONAL NEWS— Borrowers are instructed on future steps regarding student loan payments resuming in October

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

A recent Supreme Court ruling blocked a plan aimed at providing debt relief for borrowers with federal student loan debt. Under the original student relief plan, borrowers stood to see between $10,000 and $20,000 of their student debt forgiven. Student borrowers were put on notice about the end of the program that put their payments on pause. The US Department of Education encourages borrowers to log on to their website to ensure that their information is accurate and to look for other alternatives to paying debt, such as “income driven repayment plans.”