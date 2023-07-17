WASHINGTON DC NEWS— Man killed during an attempted robbery on the Howard University campus

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

On Thursday morning, a man was shot during what police reported to be an attempted armed robbery on the Howard University campus. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call where they found a construction worker laying on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound. The victim, Rafael Adolfo Gomez, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Commander James Boteler of the Washington, D.C. Police Department stated that there is no active threat to Howard University or any of its students. Police stated that there is still no word on suspects, but are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information regarding this shooting.