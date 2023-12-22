WORLD NEWS – Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000, 8,000 are children

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer/Wendy Thompson, Editor

Israel’s war against Hamas has proved to be most deadly for children in Gaza. Over 20,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel began its bombardment of Gaza more than ten weeks ago. Of those 20,000, at least 8,000 were children, according to Palestinian officials.

The vote for humanitarian aid to Gaza from the United Nations continues to be delayed. Both the U.S. and Israel oppose a permanent ceasefire as they claim it will only benefit Hamas.





