Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The death toll from China’s 6.2 magnitude earthquake has risen to 134 along with almost 1,000 more injured. Rescuers are battling below-freezing conditions as they search for survivors.

The earthquake hit just before midnight on Monday in Jishishan County and was followed by multiple aftershocks. The earthquake destroyed over 150,000 homes and led to mud and landslides.