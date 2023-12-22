VIRGINIA NEWS – Governor Youngkin proposes a new state budget that would lower income taxes

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed a new state budget that would lower income taxes by raising the state’s sales tax. Youngkin claims that the budget would cut state income taxes by 12%.

The new proposal is being met with criticism from Democratic lawmakers who claim it will favor the wealthy. “By lowering taxes for the wealthiest Virginians and raising local and state sales tax, the burden is shifted onto those least able to afford it,” said Don Scott, Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader.





