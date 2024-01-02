WORLD NEWS – Five people killed after Japan Airlines jet carrying 379 passengers bursts into flames during collision

Trending
Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Five people were killed after a Japan Airlines plane carrying hundreds of passengers collided with an earthquake relief plane and caught fire at Haneda airport in Tokyo. All 379 passengers on the commercial plane from Japan Airlines were safely evacuated. The five casualties came from the earthquake relief aircraft operated by the Japanese Coast Guard. 

Japan Airlines has opened an investigation into the cause of the crash. All flights at Haneda Airport have been suspended.



