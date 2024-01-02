WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Washington Mystics may move to Capital One arena

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Monumental Sports majority owner and CEO Tom Leonsis is looking to move the Washington Mystics to Capital One Arena after reaching a tentative deal to move the Washington Wizards and Capitals to Virginia. The Mystics currently play at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Ward 8.

District Mayor Muriel Bowser is advocating for the team to stay in Ward 8 until their contract is up in 2037. “The District honors its contracts, and we trust and expect our partners to do the same,” said a spokesperson for Bowser. “The Mystics organization and players have been strong supporters of Ward 8, and the community has embraced the team right back.”





