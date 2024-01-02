POLITICS – Ronald Reagan married Nancy because she was pregnant, according to their daughter

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The daughter of Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Patti Davis, revealed in her memoir “Dear Mom and Dad: A Letter About Family, Memory, and the America We Once Knew” that the late president married her mother, because she was pregnant. Davis was born six months after her parents married in 1952.

Davis shared that the late president had made a pact with his ex-wife Jane Wyman that he wouldn’t remarry before she did. “Traveling back, you realize that the whole story of your family is bigger, messier, and often more tender than you once believed,” writes Davis.





