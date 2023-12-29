NATIONAL NEWS – Trump ineligible for Maine 2024 presidential primary ballot

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot citing the 14th Amendment insurrection clause. “I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment,” said Bellows in her decision. “I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.”

“We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter,” said Trump’s campaign spokesman Steven Cheung in response to the ruling.





