VIRGINIA NEWS – 10 men in custody after child predator sting operation by Fairfax County police

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Ten men were arrested in Fairfax County after meeting up with an undercover detective who they thought were minors. “Our detectives are really careful during the operation to represent themselves as children,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis. “There’s no gotcha game.”

All ten men have been charged with indecent liberties and computer solicitation of a child under 15 years old. They are currently being held without bond at Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.





