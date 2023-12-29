VIRGINIA NEWS – Prince William County teacher arrested for assaulting student

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Christine Annette Mitchell, 60, a teacher at Marshall Elementary School in Prince William County was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old student. Mitchell has been on administrative leave since the incident happened Nov. 29 and she was charged with assault and battery on Dec. 27.

Mitchell dragged the 9-year-old girl from one classroom into another according to Prince William County police Lieutenant Jonathan Perok. This was Mitchell’s first year teaching and she joined Prince William County Public Schools as a bus driver in 2020.





