WASHINGTON, D.C NEWS – Former Washington football player sued for $25 million in wrongful death lawsuit

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The mother of Olivia Peters has filed a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit against former Washington football player Deshazor Everett. In 2021 the pair, who were engaged at the time, were involved in a car accident that killed Peters after Everett was racing his friends and lost control of the vehicle.

Everett was sentenced to three months of house arrest for reckless driving in 2022 after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor. The lawsuit is against Everett and Shadidul Islam along with Jamin Davis and Benjamin St-Juste of the Washington Commanders for their involvement in the fatal street racing crash.