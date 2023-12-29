MARYLAND NEWS – Prince George County Democrats select Denise Roberts to fill the vacant delegate seat

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Denise Roberts was voted in by Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee to fill an empty seat in the House of Delegates. Roberts has served under Prince George’s County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy as her communications director and as an education and training manager for the county’s Supplier Diversity Office.

“I just want to thank you all for taking the time to talk to me about this process. I do not take this new responsibility lightly,” said Roberts after the vote. Governor Wes Moore has 15 days to confirm this appointment.





