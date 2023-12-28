NATIONAL NEWS – Nikki Haley fails to mention slavery as a cause of the Civil War

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

GOP Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley declined to mention slavery as the cause of the Civil War when asked during a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

“What was the cause of the United States Civil War?” asked an attendee at the town hall.

“Well, don’t come with an easy question. I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how the government was going to run, the freedoms, and what people could and couldn’t do,” responded Haley.

The attendee then followed up his original question and asked why Haley had not mentioned slavery in her response to which she replied, “What do you want me to say about slavery?”





