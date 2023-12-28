NATIONAL NEWS – Herb Kohl, former US senator and Bucks owner dies at 88

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former Democratic U.S. Senator Herb Kohl died at age 88 on Wednesday following a brief illness. Kohl served as Senator for Wisconsin for 24 years. He also owned the Milwaukee Bucks from 1985 to 2014. The department store, Kohl’s, is his family’s business and he served as the president of Kohl’s Corporation from 1970 through 1979.

“Herb was my role model,” said Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin. “Herb was a true public servant, leading with compassion and humility, and uncompromising in putting Wisconsin first.”





