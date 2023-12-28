ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Pierce Brosnan cited for walking in thermal areas at Yellowstone National Park

Trending
Pierce Brosnan cited for walking in thermal areas at Yellowstone National Park

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Pierce Brosnan, known for playing James Bond in the Bond film series, was cited for allegedly walking in the thermal areas of Yellowstone National Park. Thermal areas at Yellowstone National Park include hot springs, geysers, mudpots, travertine terraces, and fumaroles.

Yellowstone shares safety rules for visitors when visiting thermal areas, “Always walk on boardwalks or designated trails. Do not touch thermal features or runoff.” Brosnan has been ordered to appear at the Yellowstone Justice Center on Jan. 23.



