NATIONAL NEWS – Trump’s Colorado ballot ban appealed by the state’s Republican Party

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Colorado Republican Party appealed the state’s Supreme Court decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot. The Colorado Supreme Court previously ruled to remove Trump from the ballots due to his engagmenet in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“The Colorado Supreme Court has removed the leading Republican candidate from the primary and general ballots, fundamentally changing the course of American democracy,” wrote the party’s attorney in the filing. “Unless the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision is overturned, any voter will have the power to sue to disqualify any political candidate, in Colorado or in any other jurisdiction that follows its lead.”





