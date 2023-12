Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Maryland’s minimum wage will start at $15 an hour starting on Jan. 1. Maryland becomes just the sixth state to legislate a $15 an hour minimum wage.

The Fair Wage Law signed by Governor Wes Moore back in April raises the minimum wage from the previous $13.25 an hour. This increase is ahead of schedule as the original timeline for a minimum wage increase was projected to start in 2025.