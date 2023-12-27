NATIONAL NEWS – Michigan Supreme Court keeps Trump on 2024 primary ballot

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Michigan Supreme Court dismissed the attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot. The appeal aimed to remove Trump from the ballot, because of his insurrectionist role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

Colorado’s Supreme Court recently barred Trump from their ballot citing the 14th Amendment rule about engaging in insurrections. “The Michigan Supreme Court has strongly and rightfully denied the Desperate Democrat attempt to take the leading Candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, me, off the ballot in the Great State of Michigan,” said Trump in a post to social media. “Colorado is the only State to have fallen prey to the scheme.”