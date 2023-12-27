NATIONAL NEWS – Florida woman fatally shot by brother during argument over Christmas gifts

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Arielle Baldwin, 23, was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother after she tried to break up an argument between the 14-year-old and her other 15-year-old brother over who was receiving more Christmas gifts. The 15-year-old then shot the 14-year-old in retaliation.

The 14-year-old was hospitalized and treated for his injuries and will be transported to the Florida juvenile system where he will face first-degree murder, child abuse, and delinquent in possession of a firearm charges. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.





