Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»NATIONAL NEWS – Spirit Airlines allegedly placed 6-year-old on the wrong flight for Christmas

NATIONAL NEWS – Spirit Airlines allegedly placed 6-year-old on the wrong flight for Christmas

0
By on Featured, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

According to Spirit Airlines, a 6-year-old traveling alone for Christmas left Philadelphia and was placed on the wrong plane by Spirit Airlines. The child was traveling to meet his grandmother in Southwest Florida, but instead arrived in Orlando over 160 miles away. 

“We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation,” said the airline in a statement. “We apologize to the family for this experience.”



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.