ENTERTAINMENT – Lee Sun-kyun, actor in Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’, allegedly dies by suicide at 48

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun best known for his role in “Parasite” was found dead Wednesday morning inside a car at a park in Seoul. Lee’s wife alerted police that her husband had left what appeared to be a suicide note.

South Korean police recently arrested Lee over illegal drug use allegations and he was under investigation. Lee claimed that he was tricked into taking the drugs by a hostess working at a bar in Gangnam who then blackmailed him. He was questioned for 19 hours on Dec. 23 by police despite his drug test coming back negative. 



