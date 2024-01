Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

South Korean opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck by a knife-wielding man during a visit to the city of Busan. The attacker approached Lee claiming that he wanted an autograph before stabbing him in the left side of his neck.

Lee was airlifted to a hospital in Seoul where he underwent surgery and doctors have not disclosed his status. Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol by a 0.7 margin.