WORLD NEWS – Document reports that U.S. and Israeli officials knew about Hamas’ attack in advance

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The New York Times cited a 40-page document claiming that Israel reportedly knew about Hamas’ planned attack on Oct. 7 more than a year in advance. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby claims that the United States did not know prior to the attack, “They have no indications that we, the United States intelligence community, had any knowledge of that document beforehand or any visibility into it.”

Israel says that they are planning to conduct their own investigation into the report. "All of these questions, we're going to have to get to the bottom of it after the war," said Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.






