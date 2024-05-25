WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Two vials of blood sent to Republican National Committee headquarters

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C. was under lockdown Wednesday after two vials of blood were sent to the building. Capitol Police responded to the scene.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “The Capitol Police is looking into this so I would leave it to them to investigate what’s going on. It is concerning.” She continued, “We have obviously seen the report. And we are going to do what we consistently have done from here, condemn any political violence, threats, or intimidation that has no place in any community and certainly in our political discourse.”





