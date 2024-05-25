NATIONAL NEWS – Louisiana lawmakers approve bill to make abortion pills a controlled substance

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Louisiana lawmakers approved a bill that would classify abortion-inducing drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol, as controlled and dangerous substances. The bill now heads to the state’s Republican Governor Jeff Landry to sign or veto.

Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-LA, District 5, said “I strongly condemn the legislation that was passed out of the Senate today, classifying the abortion pill as a controlled substance.” He continued, “The legislature is using politics to decide how to govern care for women, and that should not be the case. Decision making like that is why we are last in maternal health outcomes. Doctors NOT politicians should be determining medical care.”





