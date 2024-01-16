WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Protestors rally against proposal to move Capitals and Wizards out of DC

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, protestors rallied outside of Capital One Arena to express their opposition to the proposal to move the Washington Wizards and Capitals out of the District and into Northern Virginia. Activist Organization, Don’t Mute DC, led the demonstration in Chinatown.

“I go to the games, to events there, and I see all the people who work there, and the majority of them come from my community, and a lot of them, that’s like an additional stream of income,” said Don’t Mute DC co-founder Robert Moten. “That helps them survive in our city.”





