POLITICS – Vivek Ramaswamy drops presidential bid, endorses Trump

By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Politics

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Vivek Ramaswamy has suspended his 2024 Republican presidential campaign and endorsed Former President Donald Trump. Ramaswamy only secured 3 delegates in Monday’s Iowa Caucuses. 

“This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House,” said Ramaswamy in a post on social media. “The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything I can to make sure he is the next U.S. President. I am enormously proud of this team, this movement, and our country.”



