POLITICS – Vivek Ramaswamy drops presidential bid, endorses Trump

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Vivek Ramaswamy has suspended his 2024 Republican presidential campaign and endorsed Former President Donald Trump. Ramaswamy only secured 3 delegates in Monday’s Iowa Caucuses.

“This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House,” said Ramaswamy in a post on social media. “The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything I can to make sure he is the next U.S. President. I am enormously proud of this team, this movement, and our country.”





