VIRGINIA NEWS – DC metro area measles exposure out of Dulles and Reagan Airports

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Health officials in Virginia are warning recent travelers out of Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport about potential exposure to measles. The Virginia Department of Health confirmed a case of measles in a person who traveled through the locations.

The news release from the health department lists potential exposure to anyone who traveled at Dulles International Airport from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the main terminal arrival area. Along with anyone who traveled at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport from 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 in Terminal A.





