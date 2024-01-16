SPORTS NEWS – Commanders hire Adam Peters as the new general manager

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Washington Commanders have hired Adam Peters as the team’s new general manager. Peters was formally the assistant general manager for the San Francisco 49ers.

“Our goal was to find a leader with a track record of excellence and strong work ethic, as well as an innovative and strategic approach to building a championship organization,” said Commander controlling owner Josh Harris. “Adam is an impressive executive who is committed to cultivating elite talent, building a positive culture, and helping restore this franchise to the highest levels. I look forward to working with him for many years to come, especially as we navigate this important offseason.”





