WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Police searching for a suspect who set a man on fire

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Metropolitan Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly lit another man on fire in the District. The incident occurred Monday just after 3 p.m. when the suspect poured a liquid on the victim and ignited it.

The victim was transported to a hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police Department has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. 



