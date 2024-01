Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Autumn Nicole Draper, 38, died on Friday after falling roughly 100 feet inside a cave in Staffordsville. “Upon making entry into the cave, rescue personnel located one deceased female victim,” stated the Giles County Emergency Services news release. “The female was extricated from the cave by rescue personnel working the incident.”

The incident is still an open investigation, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.