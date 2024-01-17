NATIONAL NEWS – Judge rules ban on firearms in post offices unconstitutional

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Emmanuel Ayala worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Florida and brought his concealed firearm into the post office. Ayala was then approached by two agents from the U.S. Postal Services Office of Inspector General whom he fled from. He was later arrested by the Tampa Police Department.

Ayala was indicted by a grand jury for two counts, including knowingly bringing a firearm into a Federal facility and forcibly resisting arrest. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled on Friday that a U.S. law banning people from having guns inside post offices is unconstitutional.





