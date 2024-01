Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Virginia Senate Democrats stopped Republican attempts to repeal the “clean cars” legislation. The bill passed in 2021 requires that vehicles offered for sale be zero emission by 2035 along with the future sale of new gas-powered cars being banned.

“We know that we have not honored the commitment to keep our Earth green and to pass on to our children an environment that is really worthy of their future,” said Democratic Sen. Barbara Favola.