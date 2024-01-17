MARYLAND NEWS – Elections board member resigns after being charged in US Capitol riot

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Carlos Ayala resigned from the Maryland State Board of Elections after being indicted for his participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Ayala was appointed last year by Governor Wes Moore. He faces a felony charge of civil disorder and has a court order to be back in front of a judge on Feb. 8.

“The Board is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of our elections in Maryland in a non-partisan manner,” said Maryland State Board of Elections Chair Michael Summers. “The State Board will remain steadfast in our mission to oversee our elections process and serve as a trusted source of information for all Marylanders during this presidential election year.”





