WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – New law allows DC women to get birth control without doctor’s approval

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A new law in the District allows women to access a birth control prescription without needing a doctor’s approval. Along with the District, 30 other states have approved similar laws that allow women to bypass doctor’s approval and get a birth control prescription from their pharmacist.

The access to birth control over-the-counter is essential for those in low-income, unisured, or rural areas. Some states have policies that specify age or the type of prescription allowed while the District does not.





