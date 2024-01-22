Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – New law allows DC women to get birth control without doctor’s approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – New law allows DC women to get birth control without doctor’s approval

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Wash DC News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A new law in the District allows women to access a birth control prescription without needing a doctor’s approval. Along with the District, 30 other states have approved similar laws that allow women to bypass doctor’s approval and get a birth control prescription from their pharmacist. 

The access to birth control over-the-counter is essential for those in low-income, unisured, or rural areas. Some states have policies that specify age or the type of prescription allowed while the District does not.

 



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.